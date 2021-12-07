Best white wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2021

–With the holiday season upon us, we invited our local wineries to help us with their top wine recommendations. We were impressed with their submissions. When you celebrate this season and plan your Christmas dinner, consider pouring some of our tasty local wines.

White wines are wonderful options for holiday evenings, meals, and even gifts. Luckily there is no shortage of fantastic white wines in Paso Robles. We received so many delicious white wines that we created a separate list of recommended sparkling wines and rosé wines, which will be published shortly. Here are the local white wines we recommend to you.

Top local white wine recommendations

Austin Hope Chenin Blanc – $47

This light chenin blanc is a rich expression that begins with lush notes of honey and stone fruit, on the palate those flavors develop with the influence of vanilla bean, apricot and a hint of tropical mango. The finish is lush with a touch of acidity and clean minerality.

Barton Family Wines 2020 Clairette Blanche – $40

This 100% clairette blanche wine has delicate notes of white tea, white pear, and untoasted almond on the nose. Bright and vibrant lemon custard, underripe pineapple, and lime. On the finish, subtle cardamom and ground ginger warm and stimulate the palate. Only 152 cases were produced.

Castoro Cellars 2020 Falanghina – $30

The grapes for this wine originate from southern Italy where it is often served with fresh seafood. Falanghina is very aromatic with white flowers, citrus blossoms, fresh herbs, and wet stones. It’s medium-bodied with a lingering finish of citrus and honey, but not sweet. This lively and pleasant wine, perfect for any holiday meal.

Circle B Vineyard and Cellars 2019 Albarino – $22

This golden straw-colored wine greets the nose with stone fruit aromas followed by light-bodied citrus spice flavors and a clean, fresh finish. It’s a great wine to serve with your holiday appetizers.

Donati Family Vineyard 2020 Family Reserve Chardonnay – $36

Aromas of lemon meringue and butterscotch lead to flavors of coconut creme and lemon zest on the palate. This wine has a crisp medium finish with hints of vanilla ice cream.

Dubost 2019 Alexandrine – $40

This blend of 60% viognier and 40-percent grenache blanc is medium gold in color and delivers tremendous flavors. The aromas include pineapple, lemon, mango, honeysuckle with a hint of oak. It has supple acids and is creamy on the palate. This wine won a double gold medal and was best of class at the 2021 Central Coast Wine Competition. Highly recommended.

Kula Vineyards 2020 Viognier – $26

Produced with hand-harvested grapes from more than 20-year-old vines, this wine exhibits a beautiful white wildflower aroma and fruit-flavored flavors of tangerine, white peach, and apricot. Food pairings include Brie cheese, salmon with creamy sauce, and roasted chicken with herbs. Only 100 cases were produced.

Michael Gill Cellars 2017 Vermentino – $44

An emerald straw color, this wine presents with delicate, nutty aromas of lemon crème brulee and praline with supple vibrant dry, yet fruity, medium body. The finish is sleek, intriguing, medium-length apple, vanilla crème, and spice with silky tannins and moderate oak. The wine won gold medals at the 2018 California State Fair Wine Competition and the 2018 California Central Coast Wine Competition.

Midnight Cellars 2020 Aurora Reserve White – $34

A delicious Rhone-style blend of 43% grenache blanc, 28% viognier, 15% roussanne, and 14% picpoul blanc, this wine offers an array of tropical fruit, vanilla, green apple, and minerals, finished with a rich and creamy finish. It’s a small lot wine, with only 165 cases produced.

Monochrome Barrel Distortion 2020 – $40

Barrel fermented in neutral French oak and stainless steel barrels then aged for nine months, this 94% albarino and 6% gewürztraminer adds a bit more structure than most albarino wine. The 4% of the albarino grapes that were skin-fermented add savory and aromatic notes. This small lot wine, with 102 cases produced.

Monochrome Center Tone 2020 – $42

The combination of 57% grenache gris and 43% picpoul give this wine a unique color, derived from soaking 25% of the fruit overnight to extract color and flavors. It’s a perfect wine for a holiday party toast.

Paris Valley Road Estate Winery 2019 Chardonnay – $29

The absence of oak and secondary fermentation highlights the tropical notes that naturally occur in chardonnay. Rich and ripe stone fruits are no longer subdued by butter and oak to give this chardonnay a much lighter mouthfeel and highlight its bright acidity.

Riverstar Vineyards 2018 Sauvignon Blanc – $18

An estate-grown wine with vibrant tropical aromas, hints of passion fruit, grapefruit, with a bright, mouthwatering finish. A light and lovely pairing with honey chevré or other cheeses.

San Simeon 2020 Viognier – $18.95

This is a bright, luscious wine with ripe peach flavors and tropical notes. The nose reveals bright floral aromas. Mineral notes express the rocky terroir of the vineyard. This structured and well-balanced wine shows a lengthy finish.

Sea Shell Vineyard and Cellars 2020 Viognier – $25

This wine has a nose that is immediately evocative of traditional tangerine and white flower aromas. Soon, more luscious tropical lychee and pineapple notes emerge along with hints of honey. This wine strikes a beautiful balance between classic, old-world texture and grace along with new-world fruit and expression.

Seven Angels Cellars 2017 Viognier – $25

The wine leads with a beautiful light straw color. Honeysuckle and orange blossom are on the nose. It has soft minerality on the palate, with Asian pear and lychee and a lush, viscous mouthfeel. Excellent for pairing with a seafood holiday meal. Only 43 cases were produced.

Seven Angels Cellars 2017 Grenache Blanc – $25

Beautiful light straw color. This wine greets with soft butter with a hint of citrus, Asian pear and green apple on the nose. Full-bodied, on the palate, it is plump and rich with juicy pear flavors that lead into lean herbal notes, a touch of cumin and dried green herbs and salty minerals. Pairs well with creamy soft cheeses such as brie, chicken and fish dishes. This wine won a silver medal at the 2021 OC Wine Society.

Sextant Wines 2020 X-Series Estate Verdejo – $28

This is a flavorful wine that delivers excellent ripeness. Notes of fresh pear and green apple are immediately presented alongside layers of wet stone and dried jasmine. A crisp front palate turns smooth with highlights of lemon meringue and fresh orange zest. It’s a refreshing match for raw shellfish, pan-fried fish, or a salad topped with stone fruit and goat cheese.

Shadow Run Moon Shadow – $28

This 100% grenache blanc is a plump, full-bodied white wine with aromas of orange peel, white flowers, and a slight hint of cardamom. It has delightful flavors of pear, honey, and almonds.

Shale Oak Winery SUI 2018 – $36

A blend of 85% grenache blanc and 15% viognier, this wine was fermented and aged in concrete, giving it a wonderfully salacious and round-mouth feel. The nose is ripe stone fruits and juicy fruit gum. The mouth follows suit with a slight salinity and dry finish. Only 153 were produced. Highly recommended.

SummerWood Winery 2019 Diosa Blanc – $45

The 2019 Diosa Blanc wine, a blend of 74% viognier, 16% marsanne, 6% roussanne, and 4% grenache blanc, has bright aromas of apricots, nectarines, and orange zest that give way to flavors of pineapple, lemon, and green apple. The finish displays great acidity and minerality with a hint of honey. Only 109 cases were produced.

Symbiosis Wines 2018 Torrontés – $21

Torrontés is usually identified with Argentina, but the grapes that made this wine come from Silvaspoons Vineyard in the Alta Mesa AVA of Lodi. This wine has a smooth mouthfeel and herbal aromas that also bring pineapple and grapefruit to mind. The finish is green apple clean and a mild peach/apricot underbelly.

Twin Coyotes 2018 Sauvignon Blanc – $24

This light white wine hits you with citrus right from the start. It was fermented in stainless steel with mineral characteristics and a light, crisp acidity.

Victor Hugo Winery Estate Viognier 2019 – $24

Aromas of ripe white peach and jasmine intertwine with hints of almond blossom in the background. Rich, silky mouth feel from fermentation plus six months of passive lees contact in Hungarian oak barrels culminates with a long, rich finish. Ready to drink now or let it improve with proper cellaring over the next 12-25 months.

Vina Robles 2020 Vermentino Huerhuero Vineyard – $23

This balanced food-friendly white wine is medium-bodied, with flavors of pear and honeydew and a soft mineral finish. Planted as a trial, Vina Robles soon discovered that this Italian variety responded extremely well to the terroir of the HueroHuero Vineyard. The grapes were harvested at night to preserve fresh fruit flavors, fermented in stainless steel tanks and French oak barrels. and wanted to give it its own showcase.

Vina Robles 2018 Sauvignon Blanc Jardine Vineyard – $28

A wine from late harvest grapes that were left to ripen six weeks longer than usual, has aromas of fresh citrus blossom layered with tropical notes. Rich flavors of apricot and honey are beautifully balanced by natural acidity.

