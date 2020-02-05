Best white wine tasting in Paso Robles

–Everyone knows that reds like syrah, zinfandel, and cabernet dominate the Paso Robles wine scene. Sometimes white wines are an afterthought, with perhaps one or two on a typical tasting room lineup. But a few wineries are making a name for themselves with their white wine programs.

If you are looking to go do some white wine tasting in Paso Robles wine country, here are a few recommended places to visit:

Monochrome Wines

A brand new label, Monochrome Wines, located in Tin City, is the only Paso Robles winery exclusively crafting white wines. Winemaker Dave McGee makes a 100% albariño, a 100% chardonnay, a traditional white Rhone-style blend of viognier and roussanne, and two unique blends, one of sauvignon blanc with marsanne and a chardonnay with roussanne. McGee made less than 500 cases of his first vintage and asks visitors to call for an appointment. 3075 Blue Rock Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 674-2160

Tablas Creek

Tablas Creek has a long tradition of creating superior Rhone-style white and red wines. Their selection of whites includes a grenache blanc, a picardan, a picpoul blanc, a roussanne, a viognier, a vermentino, a clairette blanche, and their standard bearers, Patelin de Tablas Blanc and Cotes de Tablas blanc, Rhone-style blends. 9339 Adelaida Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 237-1231

Castoro Cellars

Castoro Cellars‘ tasting room has a fun atmosphere with plenty of room for groups. The owners are pioneering winegrape growers in Paso Robles wine country, so it’s no surprise they offer a large line up of white wines. Thier selection includes: an albariño, a chardonnay, a chenin blanc, a gewurztraminer, a pinot grigio, a sauvignon blanc, a viognier, an unusual Italian variety, Falanghina, two Paso blends named Balena and Tango, and a dessert wine, muscat canelli. 1315 N Bethel Rd, Templeton, CA 93465. (805) 238-0725

Eberle Winery

Eberle Winery is a great choice on any wine tasting tour. They are one of the last wineries offering complimentary tastings and a winery tour, including their subterranean caves. Here is the current selection of Eberle whites: A white Rhone-style blend Cotes-du-Robles Blanc, an estate chardonnay, a viognier, and a sweet muscat canelli. 3810 Highway 46, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 238-9607

Opolo

Opolo Vineyards produces a large selection of whites and offers an expansive tasting room for guests. They also serve some of the best food on the westside if you are looking for a lunch stop. Their selection of white wines include: an albariño, a chardonnay, a pinot gris, a roussanne, a viognier, and a sweet moscato. 7110 Vineyard Dr, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 238-9593

