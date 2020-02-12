Wine festivals in Paso Robles and North County

Best wine festivals in Paso Robles

—The Best of Paso Robles series continues, with our round-up of the best wine festivals to be had in Paso Robles and the North County. Most of the wine festivals you can find in Paso Robles are sure to have music, food, and of a great variety of wines for people to taste and order. A lot of wineries host their own festivals throughout the year, and for this “Best of” we would like to highlight some of the biggest and best wine festivals to be found, with many wineries to choose from. Here is a list of Paso Robles wine festivals:

Vintage Paso Zinfandel Weekend — March 20-22, 2020

Once a year Paso Robles toasts to their heritage variety, zinfandel. The three-day celebration features events at more than 100 wineries, a zinfandel seminar, and the Z After Party, pairing Zin with dessert and live jazz. A ‘Zinposium’ seminar and Vintage Paso Z: After Party are happening for a richer experience. For more information, visit www.pasowine.com.

Templeton Wine Festival — May 2, 2020

Join the Templeton Chamber of Commerce for a spring wine and Central Coast lifestyle festival in the beautiful Templeton Community Park. Tickets are on sale through the Templeton Chamber of Commerce website or in the office at 321 S Main St, Templeton, Calif.

Hospice Du Rhone — April 23-25, 2020

Rhône wine producers from far and wide will be opening bottles from vintages past to commence this Rhône dominated weekend. Wine verticals will abound and dusty bottles pulled from cellars will prevail at the Opening Tasting. Large-format bottles and age-worthy Rhône whites will also take the stage at this tasting. For more information, visit www.hospicedurhone.com.

Paso Robles Wine Festival — May 14-17, 2020

Thirty-eight years later Paso Robles Wine Festival in May is one of the largest wine festivals in Paso Robles. Wineries at the Grand Tasting are arranged by “regions” for guests to have a seamless and focused tasting experience: Bordeaux-style, Rhône-style, zinfandel, Burgundian-style, Italian varieties and more are all in one place. Enjoy music, food samples, and local artisan merchants. For more information, visit www.pasowine.com.

Paso Pinot and Paella — June 7, 2020

In Templeton, just a couple miles away from Paso Robles, the Paso Pinot and Paella Festival is held in Templeton City Park. Mingle with the winemakers and discover how the sense of place is reflected in each glass of their Pinot Noir. Visit each local chef and taste the talent of the Central Coast in each unique Paella to pair with the local Pinot Noirs. Find out why Paso Robles is legendary for its friendliness. For more information, visit www.pinotandpaella.com.

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival — June 27, 2020

Dubbed the Central Coast Reserve Experience, for 25 years, the Atascadero Wine Festival is returning to Atascadero Lake. Come enjoy wine, beer, and spirit tasting from local Central Coast wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries. This event showcases local artists, culinary vendors and attendees receive complimentary Charles Paddock Zoo admission. Presented by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. Visit the website here.

Harvest Wine Weekend — October 16-18, 2020

At various Paso Robles locations on a fall weekend in Paso Robles Wine Country, more than 100 wineries celebrate the harvest and new vintages. Harvest is the best time to visit Paso Robles Wine Country. Try your hand at harvest (including stomping a few grapes), take in the beautiful fall foliage, and enjoy live music, barbecues, barrel samples, and more. For more information, visit www.pasowine.com.

Winemaker’s Cookoff — August 10, 2020

The Paso Robles Rotary will again bring Paso Robles’ top winemakers together to compete to see who is the best chef, and organizers expect the tickets to sell out fast. The Annual Winemakers’ Cookoff will be held on a Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. The event will feature multiple local breweries as well. “The Paso Robles Winemakers’ Cookoff has become one of Paso Robles’ most-popular wine, food, and music events,” says event co-chairperson Vicky Silva. “Participating wineries or breweries pair their grilled culinary creations with their finest wines or beers and compete for both Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice awards the day of the event. We are expecting tickets to sell out fast.” For more information, visit www.winemakerscookoff.com

Paso Robles Garagiste Festival — November 13-14, 2020

The Garagiste Festival is the first and only wine festival dedicated to the undiscovered and under-recognized artisan ‘garagiste’ producers who are making some of the best, most exciting, handcrafted small-lot production wines in the world. Located at the Paso Robles Event Center and other local venues. It’s a Paso wine-tasting tradition. For more information, visit www.californiagaragistes.com.

Submit your events for publication

The Paso Robles Daily News welcomes event submissions. Items submitted to the Local Events Calendar will be published in the Paso Robles Daily News, A-Town Daily News, and San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide. They will also be considered for publication on this list of Paso Robles Wine Festivals. Click here to submit an event, or email scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Share this post!