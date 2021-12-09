Best zinfandel wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2021

–A list of the best Paso Robles wines for the holidays would not be complete without a section on zinfandel. It’s known as the Paso Robles heritage grape varietal. Great zinfandel and Italian-style wines from Paso Robles are typically full-bodied, fruity with aromas of berries, sometimes jammy, and usually of moderate to high alcohol content. They should pair well with roasted turkey, lamb, red meats, and anything Italian you might be making for the holidays.

Top local zinfandel and Italian-style wine recommendations

Brecon Estate 2018 Sauret Clone Zinfandel – $49

A bold and premium zin made from a blend of zinfandel and tannat. This wine possesses an overt structure with flavors of jammy red fruit and undertones of pepper and spices. Only 202 cases were produced.

Calipaso Winery 2018 Zinfandel – $38

This delicious wine is jammy, brambly, and easy to drink and pair with a variety of dishes. The zinfandel grape has been grown in the Paso Robles area for over 100 years and 2018 was an excellent vintage, considered one of the finest in years.

Castoro Cellars 2019 Zinfusion – $24

As the name suggests, this popular wine is a blend. This year it has zinfandel, primitivo, and petite sirah. It presents dark raspberry red color, aromas of vanilla, sweet coconut, and fresh red fruits. It delivers flavors of raspberry and sweet vanilla, and black pepper spice with a smooth finish. It’s 14-percent alcohol.

Felten Cellars 2016 Zinfandel – $28

An overall robust wine delivering intense spicy complexity that goes down easy. Jammy aromas of blueberry, blackberry, and a hint of pepper blend to deliver a full-bodied tasting experience. A glass of this wine pairs nicely with a steak, roast, or any chocolate dessert.

Grey 2019 Territory Zinfandel – $50

This big zin blend was crafted with 49% zinfandel, 26% mourvedre, 13% syrah, and 12% petite sirah. It has aromas of red plum, blackberry compote layered with vanilla and cinnamon. On the palate, dried cranberry, spice cake, and ground coffee set the stage for notes of iron, game and pine sap. Only 202 cases were produced. It’s a great choice for your hearty holiday meal.

Kula Vineyards 2019 Zinfandel – $34

Starting with a graceful fruit-forward aroma, delightful flavors of blackberry and plum spread in the mouth, finishing with white pepper and licorice. This wine is a blend 92% zinfandel and 8% petite sirah. Only 100 cases were produced.

Midnight Cellars 2018 Estate Zinfandel – $44

A giant ripe, rich Paso Robles-style zinfandel with fruit exploding out of the glass. Red fruit, dried herbs, and baking spices on the nose alert the taster that something special is in store. The mouthfeel is complex with stone fruit, baking spices, herbs, and a chalkiness that comes straight from the vineyard soil. Firm acidity and perfectly balanced tannins frame this wine and make it perfect for aging and enjoying for dinner.

Opolo 2018 Mountain Zinfandel – $30

This is one of Paso Robles’s iconic zinfandel wines. It’s a decadently jammy and fruit-forward wine. Opens with rich aromas of raspberry, strawberry, and Bing cherry with hints of vanilla and cedar. Flavors of dark plum and cherry are married with silky smooth tannins that lead into a long and satisfying finish.

Riverstar Vineyards 2017 Zinfandel – $30

This estate-grown wine has a lively nose full of cranberry, prune & ripe cherry. It has a lighter-style body with juicy red fruit, white pepper, and refreshing acidity. Only 105 cases were produced.

Seven Angels Cellars 2016 Zinfandel – $34

An award-winning wine boasting a deep red hue with hints of cypress, spicy pine, and smoke on the nose. It delivers flavors of dark fruits and black pepper with a hint of baking spices. It finishes with a silky smooth mouthfeel. This wine won silver medals at the 2021 OC Wine Society and the 2020 Central Coast Wine Competition. Only 245 cases were produced.

Sextant Wines 2019 Holystone Zinfandel – $34

A bold, stylish, and captivating wine with strong notes of dusty cocoa powder and mint. Intriguing hints of fresh strawberries, cherries, and vanilla add to its complexity and smooth and supple tannins deliver a steady and expressive finish.

Symbiosis 2015 Nebbiolo – $30

An Italian variety that is bolder and richer than zinfandel. This Nebbiolo has aromas and flavors of sour cherry, orange peels and rose petals. It has good tannins and slight acidity on the finish. It is a very food-freindly wine.

Victor Hugo Estate Zinfandel 2018 – $26

This delicious zin delivers intense aromas of black cherries with notes of blackberry and semisweet chocolate. It has elegant tannins with vibrant berry flavors complemented by hints of oak and a racy, crisp finish. Delightful now, this concentrated zinfandel will continue to develop in the bottle with proper cellaring for another four to six years.

Vista Del Rey 2019 ‘Tierra Profundo’ Zinfandel – $30

A robust mouthful of dry-farmed zinfandel grapes from long-time local winemaker Dave King. It’s a big, spicy wine with dark berry, plum, and cherry flavors. Drink all by itself or pair with grilled meats, pizzas and pastas. Enjoy a glass while decorating for the holidays.

Publisher’s note: For the eighth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After tasting and tasting and tasting, there were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

