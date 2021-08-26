Bianchi Winery Concerts by the Lake kicks off with James Rivers Band on Sept. 3

New concert series set to liven up Friday nights in Paso Robles

–Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room’s new Concerts by the Lake series is about to liven up Friday nights in Paso Robles in a big way. Come enjoy a night on the water from 5-9 p.m., lounging on the deck next to the koi stocked lake, with a glass or bottle of your favorite Bianchi wine and handmade wood-fired pizzas or Sicilian sandwiches, made fresh by Bello Catering Company.

“Wine, good Italian food, and music is an amazing way to spend every Friday night and we are so excited to invite you out to the Bianchi tasting room for our Concerts by the Lake,” said tasting room manager, Andy MacDonald.

September’s line up will include some of your favorite local bands kicking off the fun with James Rivers Band (JRB), on Friday, Sept. 3. Imagine a young Jimmy Buffet with a bit of a raspy timbre who can sing any country, folk, or rock song that folks love. JRB will be followed by, Boones Farm Trio Sept. 10, Lulu and The Cow Tippers Sept. 17, Shay and Zack Angles Sept. 24, and leading off the Oct. line-up on the first is Noach Tangeras Band.

“Bianchi’s Concerts by the Lake series is our way of inviting our neighbors, friends, family and wine club members to explore our unique property on a Friday night,” said MacDonald as he sipped the wineries newly released GSM, “Guests will have access to our full list of wines featuring, our 90 point gold medal-winning Petite Syrah, our outstanding 2018 Cabernet Franc, the bold and beautiful Cabernet Sauvignon, our light and luscious whites and pink, and our very popular Bianchi Sparkling.”

For more information about Bianchi Wineries Concert by the Lake and to reserve a VIP Table for large groups please call, (805) 226-9922 or email Andy@bianchiwine.com.

