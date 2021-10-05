Bianchi Winery announces Harvest Kick-Off Concert Series

A message from Bianchi Winery

Concert lineup includes Mo Funk, Hertz, James Rivers Band

– Great wine, live music, and wood fired pizza by Bello Catering, are Bianchi Winery and Tasting Rooms’ offerings for this harvest season! Featured bands are Mo Funk bringing that low down funky groove that makes folks want to move, Oct. 8, from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Followed by 84 Hertz taking the sound of the 1980’s to the next level, Oct. 15, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. The final show of the series, that is open to the public, will feature, James Rivers Band Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 3 p.m.

This month’s line-up:

Oct. 8: Mo Funk

Oct. 15: 84 Hertz

Bianchi Members Only Concert w/ Doc Oliver

Oct. 17: James Rivers Band

As a gift to our Wine Club Members, Bianchi is hosting a special pick- up party featuring outstanding musician, Doc Oliver. This concert is open to Bianchi Wine Club Members exclusively. To attend the Doc Oliver concert, and gain access to our Members Only pick-up party, join the Bianchi Wine Club, and become a member of the family!

Make Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room your Harvest Festival destination! All events are free to attend, and reservations are recommended. For more information and to join the wine club call (805) 226-9922 or visit, bianchiwine.com.

