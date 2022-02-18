Bianchi Winery hosting ‘Drag Brunch’ Sunday, May 22

Event is the perfect way to end Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend

– What better way to end Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend than enjoying a fabulous brunch while being entertained by world-famous Drag Queens?

Miss Shuga Cain is flying in from New York to be the host of Bianchi Winery’s Drag Brunch happening Sunday, May 22 from 10:30-2:30. Shuga is known for her stint on Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 11 and also hosting her own show Gimmie Some Shuga on WOWPresents Plus.

In addition to Shuga Cain the event will include Joey Jay and Mercedes Iman Diamond, which both also starred on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and multiple other up-and-coming Queens from throughout the United States.

Brunch will be provided by Trumpet Vine Catering and the spread will be just as fabulous as the entertainment! Dress in your best “wine tasting chic” attire! Think Kentucky Derby but in beautiful Paso Robles Wine Country.

“We are extremely excited to bring this type of inclusive event to Paso Robles Wine Country. Shug is the ultimate professional and a STAR, honey! Guests attending will remember this event for years to come.” says Bianchi Winery Hospitality and Tasting Room Manager, Andy MacDonald. “The Central Coast has not experienced a Drag Brunch on this scale! We have comedy queens, pageant queens, campy queens, glamor queens, and queens that will wow you with their dance moves.

“Growing up in Paso Robles I never in a million years would have imagined a Drag Brunch in our area. Being a part of something like this proves that even the smallest communities can help make a big difference. In addition to the already mentioned performances, Bianchi Winery will be making a huge effort to help raise funds in support of the local Gala Pride and Diversity Center. I am grateful for the Bianchi’s and their love and acceptance. LOVE WINS!”

Ticket options:

VIP Tables for 8 Guests to include: $1350 Club Member / $1500 non-members

* Priority seating

* Buffet brunch

* 4 bottles of Bianchi Sparkling Wine with juices and fruit to pair for mimosas on your table

* Meet and greet with photo and autograph opportunities with all the Queens at our separate lounge area after the show

* Discounts on additional wine bottle purchases

To purchase VIP tickets, click here: exploretock.com/bianchiwinerytastingroom/event/328606/drag-brunch-vip-table

General Admission Individual Tickets: $135 Club Member / $150 non-member

* Buffet brunch

* 2 glasses of Bianchi Sparkling Wine

To purchase general admission tickets click here: exploretock.com/bianchiwinerytastingroom/event/328604/drag-brunch-individual-ticket

