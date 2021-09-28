Bianchi Winery hosting Halloween Costume Party

Halloween fun is back in Paso wine country

– All Hallows Eve is rising from the ashes of lock down past, and Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room’s Costume Party is the answer to everyone’s need for fun! Dress in your Halloween best for a night of wine drinking and dancing featuring band, Boone’s Farm Trio (BFT), Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-10 p.m. for the cost of $35 per person.

BFT will be rocking the deck at Bianchi with outstanding vocals, ripping guitar riffs, and a beat that just keeps kicking. Bello Catering Co. will be serving outstanding wood-fired pizza and Bianchi’s award-winning wines will be available by the glass and bottle. The oracle, tarot card reader, and astrological guru, Julie Mathison, will join Bianchi for this night of Halloween excitement providing guest readings and a vision of the future.

Hospitality and Tasting Room Manager Andy MacDonald said, “Let’s kickoff this Halloween weekend and make it one to remember as we celebrate a night where you can be anyone or anything imaginable while drinking a glass of wine. Taste your way to the bottle you desire, take selfies in costume, dance until your wig falls off, and enjoy this night of spooky fun.”

Enjoy drinking from Bianchi’s full list of wines featuring the 90-point gold medal winning Petite Syrah, 2018 Cabernet Franc, estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, GSM, Merlot, Pinot Noir, the light and luscious whites and pink, and the popular Bianchi Sparkling.

To purchase tickets, click here: https://www.exploretock.com/bianchiwinerytastingroom/event/297459/bianchi-winey-costume-party

Or use the QR code below:

For more information about Bianchi Wineries Concert by the Lake and to reserve a VIP Table for large groups please call, (805) 226-9922 or email Andy@bianchiwine.com

