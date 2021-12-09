Bianchi Winery presents: The Killer Dueling Pianos

Winery kicking off Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend with live music in the vines

– Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room is kicking off Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend with live music in the vines featuring, The Killer Dueling Pianos – a comedic duo of outstanding pianists exclusively playing audience requests, Friday, May 20, 2022. This will be the first time in two years that Paso Robles Wine Festival will be in full swing, and Bianchi Winery wants to be your destination for this amazing weekend of wine, music, and best of all fun with everyone!

Get your bottle or glass of wine and make your requests for this night of musical comedy and wine, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The excitement keeps mounting at Bianchi, and The Killer Dueling Pianos will be ready to wow all in attendance as a sellout production making people laugh, dance, and sing in over 5,000 shows since 1997. Tickets will be on sale to the public Dec. 1, 2021, at a cost of $45 and VIP tables of eight will be open to wine club members only, just another reason to join and enjoy, priority seating and four complementary bottles of Bianchi Signature Selection wines.

“This is a show no one wants to miss and features The Killer Dueling Pianos, a band that plays a full show of audience requests,” said Andy MacDonald, Bianchi Winery’s Hospitality and Tasting Room Manager. “So, lock in your seat because this event will sell out! I attended Broken Earth’s sold-out show, and they brought the house down with their rendition of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing. It was an amazing night, and we aim to make it just that at Bianchi Winey when they play in May. We only have 150 tickets available so get yours now and insure you get to enjoy the amazing Killer Dueling Pianos!”

To find out more about Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room and to buy tickets for the Killer Dueling Pianos visit www.bianchiwine.com or click here.

