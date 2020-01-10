Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrating 25th anniversary

Over 3,000 children have received mentors in San Luis Obispo County, but more are waiting for support.

–The Board of Directors and the professional team at Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County recently announced their 25th year of service to the county, and invites the community to join us in celebrating this significant milestone during National Mentoring Month in January.

“All children should have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” says CEO, Jenny Luciano. “Through generous community and volunteer support over the last 25 years, we have provided life-changing, one-to-one mentor relationships for over 3,000 children in San Luis Obispo County, but 137 children are waiting for a match.”

Youth mentoring provides vital support to vulnerable children in San Luis Obispo County. “In addition to the important friendships that grow over time, our volunteers provide a young person with critical guidance that is professionally supervised. All children and their parent/guardian receive ongoing case management to ensure their long-term success,” says Luciano. “Many people are unaware of how intensive our case management is, and how it can provide a critical safety-net for the well-being of at-risk children.” In fact, Big Brothers Big Sisters logs nearly 3,500 case management contacts on an annual basis to children, their family members, and volunteers in its programs.

Volunteers play a key role in the success of Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. More than 500 volunteers provided over 29,200 hours of volunteer time to our community and school-based programs valued at $877,300 of donated time according to The Independent Sector (www.IndependentSector.org). “We could not provide this important service without the support of our amazing volunteers,” says Luciano.

Local residents can become involved by donating or volunteering at SLObigs.org or by calling (805) 781-3226.

Important dates for this public awareness campaign are:

Jan. 17, 2020 – “International Mentoring Day,” a day of international conversations on social media where photos, video and powerful mentoring stories messages are shared in all languages.

Jan. 24, 25, and 27, 2020 – School-based mentoring celebrations in Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. Throughout this week and next, BBBS invites the media to visit our in-school mentoring programs where press can see service in action with nearly 180 mentors and protégés.

Jan. 28, 2020 – San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisor’s Proclamation in honor of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County’s 25th Anniversary and National Mentoring Month at 9 a.m. at the County Offices located at 1055 Monterey Street Suite D430, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408

Jan. 30, 2020 – “#ThankYourMentor Day,” a day for all who have real-life mentoring experiences to thank those who helped them on their path to adulthood and beyond. Throughout this week, BBBS invites the press to visit our in-school mentoring programs where press can see service in action with nearly 180 mentors and protégés.

Launched in 2002, National Mentoring Month focuses national attention on the need for mentors, as well as how each of us—individuals, businesses, government agencies, schools, faith communities and nonprofits—can work together to increase the number of mentors to help ensure positive outcomes for our young people. This campaign celebrates the potential in each of us and the positive effect mentoring can have on young lives. Its goals are to:

Raise awareness of the life-changing impact of the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs;

Recruit individuals to mentor, as BBBS SLO has 137 children who are ready to experience mentoring;

Promote the rapid growth of mentoring by recruiting organizations to engage their constituents in mentoring.

For more information on volunteering or contributing to Big Brothers Big Sisters, call (805) 781-3226, or visit www.SLObigs.org.

Share this post!

Related