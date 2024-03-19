Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County appoints new executive director

– Stacy Salame has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, with her term starting on March 25.

Salame brings a diverse background in community engagement, having previously held leadership positions in public education, business, and the nonprofit sector.

“I am honored to lead the Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County team and contribute to the empowerment of youth in our community,” said Salame.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business, completed in 2001, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas in Arlington, earned in 2016.

Salame’s career journey includes notable achievements such as being recognized as Timberline Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year and The Grapevine Courier’s “Best of the Best” teacher during her tenure as a bilingual teacher.

In her most recent role as the director of communications and outreach at Lumina Alliance, Salame played a vital role in integrating Stand Strong and RISE communications and development efforts following the agencies’ merger in 2021. She also served on the Lumina Alliance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee from 2022 to 2024 and held the position of chamber ambassador and member of the San Luis Obispo Rotary Club.

“Stacy’s diverse professional background, leadership, and commitment to helping children achieve their full potential make her an excellent fit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County,” said Amity Faes, president of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County Board.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that empower youth. It has been serving local children since 1995. For more information, visit SLObigs.org.

