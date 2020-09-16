Big city got you feelin’ stir crazy? Visit Paso Robles, SF report says 

SFGATE.com reports:

If you’re like many San Franciscans, you probably missed your vacation this summer. Weary from the steady stream of closures? Stir-crazy from staying inside for months on end? Don’t ignore that urge to escape any longer. Paso Robles, California’s wine country – with beautiful beaches just 30 minutes away – is just a short road trip away. With its network of bucolic back roads and bountiful, endless room for roaming, Paso Robles is the real California escape you’ve been craving while stuck inside this summer.

Located midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Paso Robles is a destination that will put you in mind of the great American road trip. It’s the ideal getaway for those looking for rolling hills, proximity to beaches, majestic wineries and plenty of space to explore. With world-class food and small-town charm, Paso Robles is a unique community of surfers and cowboys—where warm welcomes are a way of life and the cares of the world melt away.

With vast open spaces and miles of rolling vineyards, it’s not hard to be physically distant in Paso Robles. The exquisite restaurants, charming boutiques and lodging options in the historic, quaint downtown have all taken the necessary precautions to help keep customers safe and secure as they enjoy this perfect road trip destination. Read on to learn about all that Paso Robles has to offer.