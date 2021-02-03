‘Big Girl Small Town’ is library’s book club selection for March

Title by Michelle Gallen Library demonstrates Irish expression

–“Happy out,” an Irish expression meaning content in one’s current surroundings, is the theme for March’s adult classes and events, so discover “Happy Out” with the Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of Big Girl Small Town on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 7-8 p.m.

Big Girl Small Town takes place in 2004 during the week after the funeral of Majella O’Neill’s grandmother, whose mysterious death shatters Majella’s safe and predictable existence and makes her an object of fascination in the town. As much as she wants things to go back to normal, Majella comes to realize that maybe there is more to life than the chip shop, the pub, and the town of Aghybogey. And it might just be that from tragedy comes Majella’s one chance at escape. Introducing a truly original voice and a truly original heroine, Big Girl Small Town should appeal to lovers of both literary and commercial fiction.

This title is available through the Black Gold Library System and the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meetup information. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open for grab-and-go service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

