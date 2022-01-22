Bill looks to increase veterans’ access to telehealth

Bill introduced by local assemblyman

– Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a bill to increase veterans’ access to telehealth.

Under California’s net neutrality law (SB 822-Wiener, 2018), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are prohibited from favoring one application over another. This prohibition means that ISPs cannot legally allow veterans to have free, unlimited, and uncapped access to the Veterans Affairs telehealth application. AB 1669 would exempt the Veterans Affairs telehealth application from California’s net neutrality law, thereby allowing wireless carriers to exempt it from a user’s monthly data allowance.

“The pandemic required healthcare providers to become more nimble and accessible in order to treat their patients,” said Cunningham. “This bill would help solidify the gains we’ve made in increasing access to care, and allow our veterans to obtain care without fear of going over their data caps and facing additional fees.”

The bill is supported by the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, a Central Coast organization dedicated to helping individuals achieve self-sufficiency through community-based collaborations and programs.

“CAPSLO is pleased to support Assemblyman Cunningham’s bill to support telehealth visits for our veterans at no cost. CAPSLO’s SSVF (Supportive Services for Veterans Program) Program supports veterans with resources in health, housing, jobs, child care and general support,” said Elizabeth Steinberg, CAPSLO’s CEO. “This service is especially needed during the pandemic. Thank You, Assemblyman Cunningham.”

AB 1669 is coauthored by Assemblymember Laurie Davies, Assemblymember Steven Choi, Assemblymember Phillip Chen, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Heath Flora, Assemblymember Thurston Smith, Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, Assemblymember Randy Voepel, Assemblymember Devon Mathis, Assemblymember Janet Nguyen, Assemblymember Vince Fong, and Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner, former school board member and prosecutor, husband, and father of four. He represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

