Bill to help local nonprofits & small businesses signed into law

Bill will allow breweries, wineries, and distilleries to donate proceeds from selling their products to local nonprofits

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that his bill to help local nonprofits and small businesses has been signed into law.

Specifically, AB 1267 will allow breweries, wineries, and distilleries to donate proceeds from selling their products to local nonprofits starting on Jan. 1, 2022. The bill fixes a nearly century-old oversight in the state’s liquor laws, and will allow Central Coast nonprofits and businesses to work together to support important local causes.

“Nonprofits throughout the Central Coast have struggled to raise the funds they need to operate throughout the pandemic,” said Cunningham. “By allowing them to work hand-in-hand with local breweries, distilleries and wineries to raise money, nonprofits now have an additional – and potentially lucrative – funding stream available to them. State law shouldn’t stop businesses from supporting important charitable causes. I’m grateful that this prohibition will finally be over.”

AB 1267 passed through the Legislature unanimously. It was supported by the California Association of Nonprofits, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, the Santa Barbara Vintners, and a host of other organizations.

