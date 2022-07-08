Bill to protect domestic violence victims signed into law

Bill will take effect on January 1, 2023

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that his bill to protect domestic violence victims has been signed into law.

Specifically, AB 2391 allows domestic violence victims to petition a court to have their abuser designated as a vexatious litigant if – while a restraining order is in place – their abuser files meritless lawsuits in an effort to maintain contact with the victim.

“Abusers will use any tool at their disposal to continue to harass and intimidate their victims,” said Cunningham. “Abusers with resources can exploit the court system and file meritless lawsuits in order to force their victim to continue to appear. This important new law will further protect victims and give them a way out of continually appearing before their abuser in court.

“I am proud that we were able to get this bill signed into law, and am grateful for the support of victim advocacy organizations.”

The bill will take effect on January 1, 2023.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner, former school board member and prosecutor, husband, and father of four. He represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

