Local assemblywoman introduces bill to help those displaced in emergencies

‘Good Neighbor Tax Credit’ was inspired by winter storms

– Assemblywoman Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) introduced legislation today to create the “Good Neighbor Tax Credit,” a tax incentive for hotels, inns, and other entities in the hospitality sector to temporarily house displaced individuals during a declared state of emergency.

“The winter storms on the Central Coast showed us that despite the best intentions of government and civic groups, it’s difficult for displaced residents to find emergency temporary housing,” Addis said. “The Good Neighbor Tax Credit will give hotels a tool that will help people who have suffered terrible personal losses get back on their feet.”

The legislation, Assembly Bill 877, is pending referral to a committee in the State Assembly.

In January, the state experienced severe winter storms, prompting emergency declarations from both the state and federal government. The Central Coast was hit particularly hard – Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties were all deemed major disaster areas by President Joe Biden.

The Good Neighbor Tax Credit would allow small businesses such as hotels, inns, and motels to claim a tax credit if they house victims of a natural disaster free of charge. In order to claim the credit, the establishment would need to be located in a county that was in a state of emergency, declared by either the Governor of California or the President of the United States. The credit would apply to establishments with under 50 total rooms, ensuring that small businesses are the target of this relief.

Dawn Addis was elected to the California State Assembly in 2022 to represent the 30th Assembly District.

