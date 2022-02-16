Bill would increase access to financial literacy courses in high school

California received an ‘F’ in financial literacy instruction in a 2017 report

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a bipartisan bill to increase access to financial literacy courses in high school.

“Many California kids are graduating high school knowing little-to-nothing about debt, compound interest, basic investing, or budgeting. To set them up for life success, we need to increase their knowledge of basic financial concepts,” said Cunningham. “This bill will increase the availability of financial literacy coursework in California high schools. Financial literacy is a building block of a well-rounded education, and will give our high schoolers skills that will serve them for their entire lives.”

Specifically, AB 2051 would create a grant program to assist schools in the creation and administration of high-quality financial literacy curriculum.

California received an “F” in financial literacy instruction in a 2017 report commissioned by the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Vermont. There is no financial literacy graduation requirement in California. Rather, districts are encouraged to incorporate financial literacy coursework into the required economics course.

The bill is co-authored by Asm. Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley) and Asm. Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland).

