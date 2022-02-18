State law would require human trafficking awareness training for EMTs, paramedics

Bill would require EMTs and paramedics upon licensing or renewal to complete training

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a bill requiring EMTs and paramedics to complete human trafficking awareness training. Specifically, AB 2130 would require EMTs and paramedics upon licensing or licensing renewal to complete human trafficking awareness training. This bill is modeled after a bill Cunningham coauthored in 2018 (SB 970), which requires hospitality employees to complete a similar training.

“Human trafficking victims are rescued by ordinary people who recognize the signs of trafficking and are brave enough to act,” said Cunningham. “As front-line emergency workers, EMTs and paramedics are uniquely situated to interact with trafficking victims. Training these workers to recognize the signs of trafficking will save lives.”

Since first elected in 2016, Cunningham has made the fight against human trafficking central to his legislative platform. Over the course of his legislative career, Cunningham has introduced several anti-human-trafficking bills that increase victims’ access to services and increase the types of tools available to law enforcement to go after traffickers and Johns. Four of Cunningham’s anti-human-trafficking bills have been signed into law since 2016.

Earlier this month, Cunningham introduced AB 1788, which would allow district attorneys and city attorneys to levy civil penalties on hotel and motel owners if supervisors knew or should have known that trafficking was taking place on the property but did not alert law enforcement.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement