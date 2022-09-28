Biola University welcomes new student from Paso Robles

Total of 1,583 students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on Monday, Aug. 29

– Biola University welcomed Trevor Jaureguy of Paso Robles to the university this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents a diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.

Jaureguy is pursuing an undergraduate degree in cinema and media arts.

About Biola University

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in Southern California. Founded in 1908, Biola is, “committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service – equipping men and women in mind and character to impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ.”

With more than 6,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola’s nine schools offer more than 150 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels. For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.

