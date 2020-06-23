Black-owned businesses in Paso Robles

–The Paso Robles Daily News would like to highlight and celebrate Black business owners in North County. We have compiled the following list of Black-owned businesses in Paso Robles:

Avery Acupuncture & Natural Medicine, Inc.

Acupuncture clinic specializing in pain management using traditional Chinese Medicine, owned and operated by Licensed Acupuncturist and Herbalist Veronica Avery. Phone number: (805) 400-9723. Website: https://www.averyacupuncture.com/.

Miss Oddette’s Creole Kitchen

Catering company serving up Creole/Southern Style Cuisine and barbecue. Owned and operated by Oddette Augustus. Phone number: (805) 610-3778. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/missoddettes/.

Indigene Cellars

Owned and operated by Raymond Smith. Specializing in blends. Located at 815 12th St, Ste B, Paso Robles. Phone number: (805) 305-0397. Website: https://www.indigenecellars.com/.

Cross Management Solutions

Business/ Management consulting owned and operated by Shonntae Cross. Offering grant writing, business development, strategic planning, budget preparation, public speaking, emergency response, employee safety. Phone number: (805) 538-3863. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shonntae/.

Top Down Janitorial

Commercial Janitorial Service offering professional window cleaning, all floors (wood, concrete, tile, carpeting, linoleum), COVID-19 disinfecting and deep cleaning, general janitorial service, handyman certified repairs. Owned and operated by Lloyd Nelson. Website: https://www.topdownjanitorial.com/.

Virtual Assistant Business Solutions

Virtual executive assistant, event planning & mindset coaching for female entrepreneurs. Owned and operated by Aquilla Lynette. Phone number: (408) 621-0061. Website: https://aquillalynette.com/

Twisted and Glazed

Offering beautiful artisan doughnuts, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, and acai bowls. Located at 521 Spring Street. Temporarily closed. Phone number: (805) 369-2575. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/twistedglazed/

Anything Goes

One stop for all your utility bill payments, custom packaging and shipping needs, and Western Union Money Transfer. They ship UPS, Fedex, GSO, and provide messenger service within San Luis Obispo County. They also have mailboxes for rent and copy and fax services. Phone number: (805) 239-1118. Located at 81 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Black-owned businesses in Atascadero

Hush Harbor Artisan Bakery

A local favorite with sandwiches, salads, and baked goods. Owned and operated by Donnie Monroe for 17 years. Located at 5735 El Camino Real L, Atascadero. Phone number: (805) 460-0541. Website: http://www.hushharborartisanbakery.com/.

Baby’s Babble

Children’s Consignment Store owned and operated by Gabrielle Regalado. Located at 5935 Entrada Ave, Atascadero. Phone number: (805) 296-3600. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/babysbabble.

Connected Supply Co.

CBD Hemp Products. Owned and operated by Javari Leach. Phone number: (805) 464-9001. Website: https://www.connectedsupplyco.com/.

ROSEN Skincare

Skincare products specializing in acne care products. Owned and operated by Jamika Martin. Phone number: (805) 975-3727. Website: https://www.rosenskincare.com/.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends Black-owned businesses in Paso Robles and surrounding areas that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

