BlendFest on the Coast set for February 20-23

Event weekend features four days to experience the wines of Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, in conjunction with Visit Cambria, Visit San Simeon, and the California Highway 1 Discovery Route announce the return of BlendFest on the Coast. Set for February 20-23, 2020, this fifth installment of BlendFest on the Coast will showcase the wines of 40 Paso Robles wineries at a new location, Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria.

This limited audience event has been in high demand in previous years, so wine enthusiasts are encouraged to book their accommodations and tickets early to avoid missing out. 2020 BlendFest on the Coast has expanded to offer new opportunities to taste the blended wines of Paso Robles throughout the four-days at one-of-a-kind venues and activities, including winemaker dinners, coastal excursions, blending seminar, and the Sunset Grand Tasting. Ticket information can be found at www.pasowine.com/events/blendfest-on-the-coast.

Winemaker Dinners

Festivities for BlendFest on the Coast weekend kick-off with winemaker dinners on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 20 Oceanpoint Ranch hosts a dinner with five Paso Robles wineries with a tasting menu by their Executive Chef Adam Measurall. Then on Friday, Feb. 21, Cambria restaurant Indigo Moon showcases the wines of seven Paso Robles winemakers paired with a special menu of their modern American cuisine. Also, on Friday, Feb. 21, Hearst Ranch Winery will pair their wines with the cuisine of Chef Santos MacDonal of The Truck at one of the most unique locations along the coast. Prices vary at $110-$120 for the dinners.

Sunset Grand Tasting

On Saturday, Feb. 22, BlendFest on the Coast will feature the Sunset Grand Tasting (3-6 p.m.). This outdoor tasting brings together 40 different wineries, pouring up to 90 wines and accompanied by small bites from the Oceanpoint Ranch Canteen. Big Sirs of Swing will provide the soundtrack as guest sip and savor on the Sundance Lawn of Oceanpoint Ranch, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. Tickets for the Sunset Grand Tasting begin at $45 for the early bird general admission ticket, up to $70 for the VIP ticket. Early bird pricing ends on January 10, 2020.

Blending Seminar

Blending Seminar by the Coast takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22 (11 a.m.- 1 p.m.) at Cavalier Oceanfront Resort in San Simeon. This seminar invites wine enthusiasts to try their hand at making the perfect blend with three of Paso’s finest winemakers. Guests will learn the philosophy of blending and then compete for the best blend. Lunch follows with the winemakers and their finished wines. A seat for Blending Seminar by the Coast is $50 per person.

Coastal Excursions

New for 2020, these excursions combine wine enthusiasts’ love of the outdoors, art, history, and education into three experiences over two-days. Beginning Friday, Feb. 21, art and history buffs can visit the Piedras Blancas Light Station in San Simeon for a guided tour followed by a paint and sip with Art Social 805. On Saturday, Feb. 22, Derby Wine Estates hosts an unmatched tasting experience at one of the most unique and picturesque coastal vineyards in California. Guests enjoy an educational vineyard experience while sipping wines from the Derbyshire Vineyard in San Simeon. Also, on Saturday, Feb. 22, outdoorsy types are invited to join Hearst Ranch Winery for a guided hike out to San Simeon Point. Learn about the background and ecosystem of this historic trail, then return to the Hearst Ranch Winery tasting room to taste their award-winning wines.

Click here for a map of Paso Robles wineries.

