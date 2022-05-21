Blood donors needed in June

June blood drives in the Paso Robles area announced

– As many Americans turn their attention to filling their schedules with summer activities, Vitalant is urging all those who are eligible to first help patients and alleviate a critical blood shortage by making an appointment to donate this June.

Every blood type, platelets needed

All blood types and platelets are needed not just for emergencies, but for planned surgeries, transplants, and medical treatments. Type O blood is most commonly transfused and type O negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type isn’t known. Platelets are also needed every day because they must be used within a week of donation. Platelets often support cancer patients and are used to help form blood clots and stop bleeding.

How to give

Appointments are encouraged. Please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) for the most updated information.

Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can give regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks are optional for staff, donors and visitors except where required by local regulations or blood drive host.

Upcoming Blood Drives in the Paso Robles Area in June

June 1, Paso Robles, Liberty High School, 810 Niblick Road, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

June 6, Paso Robles, La Quinta Inn, 2615 Buena Vista Drive, 2 – 6 p.m.

June 7, San Miguel, Courtside Cellars Gallo, 2425 Mission Street, 1 – 5 p.m.

June 8, Atascadero, Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Avenue, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 15, Templeton, Twin Cities Community Hospital, 1100 Las Tablas Road, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 22, Atascadero, Silicon Valley College, 8845 El Camino Real, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 24, Paso Robles, Walmart, 180 Niblick Road, 1 – 5 p.m.

June 26, Atascadero, Springhill Suites, 900 El Camino Real, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 30, Paso Robles, Oxford Suites, 800 4th Street, 1 – 6 p.m.

