Blood donors needed in San Luis Obispo County

Upcoming August blood drives announced

– Vitalant is urging all those who are eligible to first help patients and alleviate a critical blood shortage by making an appointment to donate. All blood types and platelets are needed not just for emergencies, but for planned surgeries, transplants, and medical treatments. Type O blood is most commonly transfused and type O negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type isn’t known. Platelets are also needed every day because they must be used within a week of donation. Platelets often support cancer patients and are used to help form blood clots and stop bleeding.

How to give

Appointments are encouraged. Visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) for the most updated information.

Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can give regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks are optional for staff, donors, and visitors except where required by local regulations or blood drive host.

Upcoming Blood Drives in the San Luis Obispo area in August:

Aug. 3, Arroyo Grande, Arroyo Grande Hospital 345 S. Halcyon Road, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Aug. 4, San Luis Obispo, SRAM, 4720 Allene Way, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 8, Solvang, Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 9, Lompoc, Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 10, San Luis Obispo, Promega Biosciences, 277 Granada Drive, 1 p.m.– 4:45 p.m.

Aug. 10, San Luis Obispo, Tapestry Solutions, 2975 McMillan Avenue, 12 – 4: p.m.

Aug. 15, Lompoc, Foursquare Church, 125 N. C Street, 1:30 – 6 p.m.

Aug. 16, San Luis Obispo, French Hospital Medical Center, 1911 Johnson Ave., 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 17, Atascadero, Wild Fields Brewhouse, 6907 El Camino Real, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 19, Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 East Ocean Ave., 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug.19, Santa Maria, Marian Regional Medical Center, 1400 East Church Street, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Aug. 20, San Luis Obispo, King David’s Masonic Lodge, 859 Marsh Street, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 21, Lompoc, Valley of Flowers ½ Century Club, 341 N. North Street, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 23, Atascadero, Century 21, 6755 El Camino Real, 12 – 4 p.m.

Aug. 25, Lompoc, Veteran’s Memorial Building, 100 Locust Avenue, 1 – 5 p.m.

Aug. 28, Santa Maria, First Unitarian Church, 1550 S. College, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 31, San Luis Obispo, KSBY, 1772 Calle Joaquin, 1 – 7 p.m.

Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Maria donation center at 1770 S. Broadway or at the Vitalant San Luis Obispo donation center at 4119 Broad Street.

