Blood drive planned at local church

– A Vitalant Blood Drive will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Paso Robles Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 1020 Creston Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints typically holds these events a couple of times a year to assist with blood shortages.

To sign up to donate, click here.

Share To Social Media