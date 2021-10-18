Paso Robles News|Monday, October 18, 2021
You are here: Home » Politics » Board of supervisors chooses new county clerk-recorder
  • Follow Us!

Board of supervisors chooses new county clerk-recorder 

Posted: 6:09 am, October 18, 2021 by News Staff
Eliana Cano

Eliana Cano

Eliana Cano, the current Santa Barbara County chief deputy clerk-recorder, chosen for the position

– At the most recent San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board chose Elaina Cano for the position of County Clerk-Recorder in a 4-1 vote. The board decided to accept applications from the community to fill the role left vacant after the resignation of former county Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong in July.

Forty-four people applied for the position. The board appointed a committee tasked with vetting the applicants and that committee forwarded three candidates:

  • Elena Cano, who has been serving as Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder and she’s also a former city clerk for San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach.
  • Helen Nolan, San Luis Obispo County‘s Acting Clerk Recorder.
  • Jeffrey Barry, former Yolo County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder.

 

Barry sent a letter to the county a week ago on Friday announcing he was withdrawing his candidacy. All of the supervisors agreed both Cano and Nolan were well qualified for the job. All communicated that it was a very tough decision to pick one of the two. Supervisor Arnold was the dissenting vote.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Politics
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.