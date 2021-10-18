Board of supervisors chooses new county clerk-recorder

Eliana Cano, the current Santa Barbara County chief deputy clerk-recorder, chosen for the position

– At the most recent San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board chose Elaina Cano for the position of County Clerk-Recorder in a 4-1 vote. The board decided to accept applications from the community to fill the role left vacant after the resignation of former county Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong in July.

Forty-four people applied for the position. The board appointed a committee tasked with vetting the applicants and that committee forwarded three candidates:

Elena Cano, who has been serving as Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder and she’s also a former city clerk for San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach.

Helen Nolan, San Luis Obispo County‘s Acting Clerk Recorder.

Jeffrey Barry, former Yolo County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder.

Barry sent a letter to the county a week ago on Friday announcing he was withdrawing his candidacy. All of the supervisors agreed both Cano and Nolan were well qualified for the job. All communicated that it was a very tough decision to pick one of the two. Supervisor Arnold was the dissenting vote.

