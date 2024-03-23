Body of missing hiker found near Big Sur

– Authorities have confirmed the discovery of the body of Caroline Meister, a 30-year-old woman who had been missing for four days after embarking on a day-trip hike in the Big Sur area.

According to reports, search and rescue teams located Meister’s body on Friday. Meister was found with injuries consistent with a fall down a cliff, and no foul play is suspected in her death, reports say.

Meister had set out for her hike around 10 a.m. on Monday and was reported missing later that night.

