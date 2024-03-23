Body of missing hiker found near Big Sur 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, March 23, 2024
Posted: 5:54 am, March 23, 2024 by News Staff
Photo of Caroline Meister released by Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

– Authorities have confirmed the discovery of the body of Caroline Meister, a 30-year-old woman who had been missing for four days after embarking on a day-trip hike in the Big Sur area.

According to reports, search and rescue teams located Meister’s body on Friday. Meister was found with injuries consistent with a fall down a cliff, and no foul play is suspected in her death, reports say.

Meister had set out for her hike around 10 a.m. on Monday and was reported missing later that night.

Click here to view a full report on ABC News. 

 

Comments

