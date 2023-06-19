Paso Robles News|Monday, June 19, 2023
Body recovered in Avila Beach after reported drowning 

Posted: 7:10 am, June 19, 2023 by News Staff

Identification of deceased pending notification of next of kin

– On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible drowning in the waters off Avila Beach.

A male subject reported he had been kayaking off the coast of Avila Beach with a friend when that friend fell out of his kayak. The man reportedly paddled over to him and found his friend unresponsive in the water. The man tried to help but was unable to rescue him. The man then made it to shore where he reported the incident.

Sheriff’s detectives, Cal Fire, Harbor Patrol, CHP, and the Coast Guard began searching for the missing kayaker.

At approximately 7 p.m., the body of the kayaker was located. At this time, the death appears to be accidental, the sheriff’s office says. The identification of the kayaker is pending notification of the next of kin.

 

 

