Bomb threat forces evacuation of San Simeon hotel, sheriff's office reports 

Posted: 8:20 am, September 27, 2020 by News Staff

–On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom stall located at the Cavalier Inn at 9415 Hearst Dr. in San Simeon and was reported to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

A precautionary evacuation of the business was conducted and the property was searched for explosive devices utilizing a sheriff’s office K9 and a California State Parks K9, both trained in the detection of explosives.

The search subsequently resulted in no suspicious devices discovered and the property was returned to normal operation at approximately 7 p.m. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Any persons with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (549-7867). You can also submit your tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the free mobile app at P3TIPS.COM or submit your tip through its website: www.slotips.org.

