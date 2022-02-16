Bonnie Raitt to perform at Vina Robles this fall

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18

– Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with “Just Like That…” a national tour in 2022 launching in April and running through November which includes music from her forthcoming, long-awaited studio album, ‘Just Like That…’ Raitt will release her first single off the upcoming album as well as launch a pre-order campaign Feb. 25. The first and second rounds of shows in April with special guest NRBQ and May/June with special guest Lucinda Williams are on sale now. The third round of shows are on sale Feb. 18 with special guest Mavis Staples and include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Raitt said, “To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer!”

Tickets for the July/August/September shows will go on sale Feb. 18. Tickets for the Vina Robles date are available via Ticketmaster.

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt’s Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice, and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

Full list of 2022 tour dates including Fan Pre-sale and Special Benefit Seat information is listed at

www.bonnieraitt.com. More tour dates go on sale in mid-March.

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her Grammy-award winning albums, ‘Nick of Time’ and ‘Luck of the Draw,’ which featured hits, “Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Raitt’s widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release ‘Slipstream’ sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top-selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, ‘Dig In Deep’ (Redwing Records.)

On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom, and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water, and forest protection since the mid-’70s. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album, and movie No Nukes and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice, and human rights, as well as creator’s rights and music education.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related