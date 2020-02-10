Bookkeeper arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $5 million

–District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Ginger Lee Mankins, 55, has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $5 million from two local agricultural businesses. After conducting a nine-month investigation, the DA’s office has filed a felony criminal complaint against Mankins alleging she stole in excess of $5 million from two south county agricultural companies: Rick Machado Livestock and B&D Farms.

The 14-count felony complaint alleges that Mankins stole from Rick Machado Livestock between the dates of May 2007 and Feb. 2018. The complaint further alleges that the theft was not discovered by the company until March of 2018. The complaint also alleges that Mankins stole from B&D Farms between the dates of Aug. 2012 and Dec. 2019. As to both companies, the complaint alleges that Mankins exploited her position as a trusted bookkeeper to gain access to the money and to conceal her theft.

Mankins has entered a plea of not guilty and is next scheduled in court for a hearing on Feb. 14, 2020, in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Judge Jacquelyn Duffy presiding.

