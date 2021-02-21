Bookkeeper who embezzled nearly $1 million dollars agrees to plead guilty

–An Atascadero bookkeeper who embezzled nearly $1 million dollars from a local construction company agreed last week to a guilty plea and a sentence of ten years in prison.

41-year-old Joy Noel Wilde worked for several years for a Creston-based construction company. While working there she forged 63 company checks and deposited them into her own banking account.

The checks totaled $957,000. Last Thursday, Wilde pleaded guilty to 21 counts of grand theft in exchange for a sentence of no more than 10 years and four months in prison. She must also pay restitution to the construction company.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Wilde on July 9, 2019. Her employer, G. Weimann Construction, discovered she had altered a $47,000 check and deposited it in her own account. Over three months, deputies discovered 63 checks that she had altered. Wilde allegedly told her family she was receiving bonuses for her excellent work. She was arrested in October 2019.

Wilde is now in custody at the SLO County Women’s Jail. Her bail is set at $200,000. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.

