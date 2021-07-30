Paso Robles News|Friday, July 30, 2021
‘Boots and Bling’ fundraiser benefits local scouts 

Posted: 4:55 am, July 30, 2021 by News Staff
Brian Hascall

This year’s event will recognize Farm Supply and past CEO Jim Brabeck who will be honored with Los Padres Council’s Legacy Award.

Fundraiser happening Aug. 13 at Santa Margarita Ranch Barn

–Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be hosting their second annual Boots & Bling fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 13 at Santa Margarita Ranch Barn. Admission will be $75 per attendee. The event reception kicks off at 6 p.m. with wine tasting from local wineries and breweries and a silent auction. Dinner will be Santa Maria-style barbeque.

Brabeck

local Scouter and public servant Brian Hascall will be honored with the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

This fundraiser is a fun event designed not only to give people an opportunity to come together for fun, food, and drink, but also to recognize leaders in the community who have helped build character and leadership in the youth of San Luis Obispo County. This year’s event will recognize Farm Supply and past CEO Jim Brabeck who will be honored with Los Padres Council’s Legacy Award. Additionally, local Scouter and public servant Brian Hascall will be honored with the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for all of his work to keep communities healthy and local youth safe and thriving.

All proceeds from this event will be to help Los Padres Council support Scouting on the Central Coast. To learn more about local programs go to www.lpcbsa.org.

Comments

