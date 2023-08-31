Local winery’s merlot wins Orange County commercial wine competition

– Local boutique winery 915 Lincoln‘s 2019 Merlot recently won best premium price red wine at the Orange County Commercial Wine Competition. Last week, John and Terri Lane, representatives from the Orange County Wine Society, presented 915 Lincoln Owner/Winemaker Scott Mathews with the award in front of a crowd that included wine club members, members of a local wine group “wines and steins,” and members of the general public at the winery’s downtown tasting room at 825 Riverside, Ste 1 in Paso Robles.

The Orange County Wine Society and the Orange County Fair and Event Center sponsor the competition which judges wines made only from grapes grown in California.

There are no entry fees and the wines are judged by professional winemakers or winery principals. The wines are cataloged by varietal, price, and sugar levels. 915 Lincoln beat out nearly 3,000 wines to win this award.

915 Lincoln is a boutique winery specializing in small-batch wines. It is open seven days a week by appointment and open for walk-ins Thursday through Saturday 12 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

