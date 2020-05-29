Bovino Vineyards celebrates one year anniversary, promotes staff members

Prepares for growth with two staff promotions

–Bovino Vineyards opened their doors to the public for tasting in May 2019. The year was full of both surprises and rewards. Now ready to move forward to grow the business, Bovino Vineyards has announced that two new executive positions have been filled through staff promotions.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when we opened the tasting room last year,” said Dan Souza, owner of Bovino Vineyards. “We are filled with gratitude for all our loyal customers and club members who have continued to support us even through the COVID19 restrictions. I am proud of the team we have and was delighted to be able to promote from within as we prepare to grow our hospitality business.”

Steve Anglim was recently promoted to general manager and continues to function as winemaker for the estate-grown Joludi and gen·er·os·i·ty brands sold direct to consumer, as well as the bulk wine program. His background in winery operations, business management and finance made him the ideal choice to help elevate the business to the next level.

“I see nothing but potential for Bovino,” says Anglim. “We have everything it takes: a dedicated team, a beautiful property, estate vineyards, a state-of-the-art winery, and a well-situated hospitality center including a commercial kitchen. We have already experienced a warm reaction to our food service, and it was our Food-to-go that helped us keep our doors open and our staff working throughout the stay in place COVID19 orders. As restrictions lift, we plan to increase our food and event offerings to enable more people to experience the beauty of the property while enjoying our estate-grown wine with food.”

Danielle Danekas pivoted food service from a sit-down tapas-style menu to simple California fare packaged as take-out meals. Although the café was unable to accommodate guests for onsite dining, Bovino Vineyards had record food sales during the stay in place orders. Her hard work, dedication, positive attitude, and 18 years of foodservice experience led to her promotion as executive chef.

Bovino Vineyards reopened their doors for onsite dining May 22, after the state and county moved further into stage 2 of reopening businesses. They offer sit down meals, served with wine, from a menu that changes weekly with options for guests to sit on the spacious deck, inviting foyer and inside the café located in the tasting room featuring large windows with vineyard views. Social distancing has been implemented through table placement and all staff is trained to provide safe service in a sanitized environment. Reservations are required to dine at Bovino Vineyards Friday-Saturday Noon-6 p.m. and Sunday Noon- 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://bovinovineyards.com/.

