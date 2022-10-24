Boy Scouts, Lions Club to plant native plants at botanical garden

Public invited to check out new section of SLO Botanical Gardens after the 29th

– This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Templeton Lions Club as well as Boy Scouts from Troop 322 and 323 will be planting approx. 80 native plants in a section of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens. The Templeton club secured funding for this grant through the California Lions Club Foundation, which will be used to benefit the natural environment.

With support from the Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA), plants were secured to and through the SLO Botanical Gardens (SLOGB). These native plants will foster a healthy habitat and migration for the Western Monarch Butterfly and other pollinator species. For more information about the Western Monarch Trail, go to: westernmonarchtrail.com.

The Boy Scouts from Troop 322 and 323 will earn merit badges while assisting the club in the completion of this grant project by digging and amending the soil, and helping plant them, while following a design curated by the SLOBG.

This non-profit event is sponsored by the California Lions Club Foundation with the support of volunteers and partners.

The public is invited to check out this new section of the SLO Botanical Gardens at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd, in San Luis Obispo anytime after the 29th.

