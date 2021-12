Boys and Girls Club hosting vaccination clinic today

Clinic is offering the Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11

– The Boys and Girls Club is hosting a vaccination clinic today from 5-7 p.m. at 600 26th St. in Paso Robles. The clinic is offering the Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11.

Call (805) 257-3088 for more details or register online here.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related