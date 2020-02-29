Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 29, 2020
Boys & Girls Clubs annual gala fundraiser returns April 17 

Posted: 6:17 am, February 29, 2020 by News Staff

Boys and Girls club fundraising

–On Friday, April 17, starting at 6 p.m., the Radisson Hotel grand ballroom in Santa Maria will be the location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast’s (BGCMCC) 40th Annual Auction & Gala. This annual fundraising event will bring together more than 250 esteemed attendees to celebrate the mission-focused work of the organization. Attendees will take part in building the hope and opportunity BGCMCC provides to youth who need them most throughout the Central Coast region.

BGCMCC’s continuing commitment to provide a safe place for youth and teens in the communities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Atascadero, Shandon and Paso Robles offers the highest return on the investments from our donors, stakeholders, and corporate partners. The organization serves the most vulnerable children and teens in the region, many of which live at or below the federal poverty line.

Last year, BGCMCC was awarded the Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award for the transformative work they do by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “We are committed to continuing to develop a variety of high-quality programs and services that will result in the empowerment of future generations to come,” said Jeremy Deming, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast.

For information on sponsorship for this event, contact Kathryn Scott at (805) 354-7421 or Kathryn@bgccentralcoast.org.

For further information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, visit www.bgccentralcoast.org.

