Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast announce new hire

Daniel Rushing named new annual fund manager

– The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has announced the hiring of Daniel Rushing as the annual fund manager. In this role, Rushing will be responsible for ensuring the entire organization – soon to be 14 clubs across two counties – has annual donations from individuals, businesses, corporations, and civic organizations to meet the needs of the children the club serves.

Working as part of the resource development team, Rushing will ensure that donors are inspired and engaged to help all children succeed and will be sharing the many ways people can show their support. From growing the Club 66 Monthly Giving Program, to engaging with the 55+ years of alumni the organization is proud to have touched, to ensuring corporate sponsors benefit from partnering to help serve kids, Rushing’s expertise in relationship-building and client services is a perfect skill set to make sure donors have every opportunity to know how they can help.

Rushing is a California native and 18 year resident of the Central Coast. Over his career, he has worked in advertising, marketing, hospitality, and sales in both the digital and analog worlds. For the past 15 years, he has worked hand-in-hand with Central Coast restaurants and wineries as a wholesale distributor and manager, helping to grow and develop our evolving local wine industry. Rushing is an active participant in local city government, currently serving as a councilmember for the City of Grover Beach, chambers of commerce, regional economic action and marketing groups, and serves as an Executive Board Member of his daughter’s PTA.

“It was my daughter’s experience that brought me to the Boys & Girls Club,” Rushing said, “The club was crucial to her early years in elementary school, giving her a fun and safe place to go after school while giving my wife and I the opportunity to work full time to support their family. I believe the mission of the Boys & Girls Club goes a step beyond the basics: it improves future outcomes for local children and their families, increases high school graduation and college attendance rates, social skills and self esteem.”

Rushing says he looks forward to working for a mission that has goals deeply aligned with his core values and vision for the future of the Central Coast.

For more info about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, visit www.Centralcoastkids.org.

