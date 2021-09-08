Boys’ water polo team defends the home pool against Righetti

Next they will travel to Fresno for the Sunnyside tournament

–Last night the Paso Robles Boys Water Polo team defended the home pool. The Bearcats opened up strong against the Righetti Warriors with the score 3-0 halfway through the first quarter. Paso stumbled allowing Righetti to close the gap to 1 score (4-3) by the end of the 1st. The Warriors were able to take control of the second quarter while defending the shallow side of the pool and took control of the game, keeping the Bearcats scoreless in the second quarter (4-7).

In the third quarter the Bearcats out scored the Warriors 3-2 and closed the gap to two goals (7-9). The Bearcats took control of the 4th quarter outsourcing the Righetti team 4-2. The Bearcats’ own Cameron Clayton would tie the game 11-11 with 2:30 left in the 4th quarter. The Paso defense would hold strong and prevent any more attempts from Righetti to enter the back of the net. In the first period of overtime Clayton would score again with the Bearcats leading 12-11 heading into the second overtime period. Clayton scored twice more in overtime to put Paso in a comfortable position with less than 30 seconds left in the period.

Scorers on the day included junior Cameron Clayton (five goals), junior Michael Brown (three goals), captain Reily Lowry (two goals), captain Cody Domingos (two goals), senior John Seden-Hansen (one goal), and senior Jackson Parr (one goal). Senior Waylon Abernathy would lead the team in saves with 10 saves over the course of the game. The Bearcat Boys team is now 6-4 overall and 2-2 in Mountain League play. Next, they will travel to Fresno for the Sunnyside tournament where they are set to play Tulare Western and Bullard on Friday.

–By Coach Collin Moore

