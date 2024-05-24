Brad Paisley to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale next Friday

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Brad Paisley will perform on Saturday, July 20. An opening act will be announced later. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Ticket prices for the show are $125, $100, $70, and $50. Sales begin Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. for the general public. A new program called “Local Fan of the Fair” will allow registered local fans one-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access, visit www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s official website. The box office reminds the public that it cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of the official channel.

Brad Paisley is a decorated country music artist with more than 20 years in the industry. He has received three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year. He is recognized as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits and became the first artist in 2008 to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. His past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 17 through July 28, with this year’s theme being “Wide Open Spaces.”

Share To Social Media