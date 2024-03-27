Bradley Union joins nationwide network for school innovation

District’s acceptance into the league was announced on Mar. 25

– Bradley Union School District has been accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national network aimed at advancing innovation and excellence in education. Organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit focused on expanding opportunities for learners, the league connects and supports forward-thinking education leaders.

The district’s acceptance into the league was announced on Mar. 25. Chosen from a competitive national pool of applicants, Bradley Union School District demonstrated educational leadership, commitment to equity and excellence, innovative vision for learning, key achievements, and collaborative spirit.

Since 2011, the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools has led innovative learning and leadership practices, accepting new members through an open application process once per year.

League members, represented by their superintendents, gain access to unique professional learning opportunities, including biannual convenings, regular programs and events, engagement with other education leaders, and partnerships with Digital Promise to pilot new models and co-design solutions.

Bradley Union School District and other new members were welcomed into the league at its spring convening from Mar. 18-21, held in-person in New York, New York. With the addition of new members, the league now reaches over 150 districts across 38 states, impacting 4.4 million students over time.

For more information on the league, interested individuals can visit digitalpromise.org/league.

