Branch Fire in California Valley is 50-percent contained

–The Branch Fire is currently burning in California Valley east of Atascadero and has grown to 3022 acres. The fire is 50-percent contained and fire crews are continuing to build and strengthen fire control lines, according to Cal Fire.

Two structures and 10 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire. Highway 58 is currently open.

