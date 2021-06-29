Brantley Gilbert coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale July 1

–Multi-platinum hard-rocking country star Brantley Gilbert will play Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 6. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.

With back-to-back platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world.

Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town.” Gilbert’s landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives––rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father––just as he is. is. His latest single “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” featuring Toby Keith and Hardy is available everywhere now and climbing the charts at Country radio.

For additional information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @BrantleyGilbert and on Facebook @BrantleyGilbertMusic.

