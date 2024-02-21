Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Break in the rain in the forecast starting today 

Posted: 7:17 am, February 21, 2024 by News Staff
rainbow in templeton

Templeton rainbow photo taken and submitted by reader Charlee Smith.

Chance of rainfall in the forecast again Monday of next week

– Paso Robles measured .33 inches of rain this morning, bringing the rainfall season total to 15.88 inches. A break from the rain is in the forecast starting today for the next few days in Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. There is a chance of rainfall again on Monday of next week, but conditions are otherwise expected to be partly cloudy.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

weather report paso

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.