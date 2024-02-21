Break in the rain in the forecast starting today

Chance of rainfall in the forecast again Monday of next week

– Paso Robles measured .33 inches of rain this morning, bringing the rainfall season total to 15.88 inches. A break from the rain is in the forecast starting today for the next few days in Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. There is a chance of rainfall again on Monday of next week, but conditions are otherwise expected to be partly cloudy.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

