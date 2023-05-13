Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 13, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles celebrates Bike Month with breakfast event
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles celebrates Bike Month with breakfast event 

Posted: 7:00 am, May 13, 2023 by News Staff

Breakfast on two wheels: Paso Robles celebrates Bike Month with breakfast eventEvent to be held at the Paso Robles City Library courtyard next Wednesday morning

– The community is invited to join the City of Paso Robles in celebrating Bike Month this May, a month dedicated to promoting biking for fun, fitness, and transportation. As part of the festivities, a Bike Breakfast event will take place at the Paso Robles City Library courtyard next Wednesday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Cyclists are invited to ride their bikes to the library at 1000 Spring Street and enjoy complimentary coffee and breakfast burritos provided by the City of Paso Robles. The event will provide an opportunity for bikers to fuel up and connect with fellow biking enthusiasts.

In addition to the breakfast, Paso Robles businesses will host various special deals for cyclists throughout the week of May 15-19. Local venues are excited to offer discounts and promotions exclusive to bike riders. For more information on how to participate in these activities, visit https://rideshare.org/program/bike-month and scroll down to the bottom of the page to check out the calendar of events.

Bike Month is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting the benefits of biking for individuals and communities. It encourages people to incorporate cycling into their daily lives, whether for recreation, exercise, or transportation.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.