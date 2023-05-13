Paso Robles celebrates Bike Month with breakfast event

Event to be held at the Paso Robles City Library courtyard next Wednesday morning

– The community is invited to join the City of Paso Robles in celebrating Bike Month this May, a month dedicated to promoting biking for fun, fitness, and transportation. As part of the festivities, a Bike Breakfast event will take place at the Paso Robles City Library courtyard next Wednesday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Cyclists are invited to ride their bikes to the library at 1000 Spring Street and enjoy complimentary coffee and breakfast burritos provided by the City of Paso Robles. The event will provide an opportunity for bikers to fuel up and connect with fellow biking enthusiasts.

In addition to the breakfast, Paso Robles businesses will host various special deals for cyclists throughout the week of May 15-19. Local venues are excited to offer discounts and promotions exclusive to bike riders. For more information on how to participate in these activities, visit https://rideshare.org/program/bike-month and scroll down to the bottom of the page to check out the calendar of events.

Bike Month is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting the benefits of biking for individuals and communities. It encourages people to incorporate cycling into their daily lives, whether for recreation, exercise, or transportation.

