Fire reported near 825 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles 

The scene from 8th Street looking toward Riverside Avenue at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Marc Coons.
A structure fire was reported at 825 Riverside Avenue in a building next to the Big Creek lumberyard in Paso Robles shortly before 1 p.m. An eyewitness reports the warehouse on fire belongs to Green With Envy Landscaping.
Paso Robles Fire Department firefighters are responding to the two-alarm fire.
Paso Robles firefighters at a roll-up door behind a building on Riverside Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Photo by Laurie Bryant.
This is a breaking news report. Check back on this story for additional details.
