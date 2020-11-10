Fire reported near 825 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles

A structure fire was reported at 825 Riverside Avenue in a building next to the Big Creek lumberyard in Paso Robles shortly before 1 p.m. An eyewitness reports the warehouse on fire belongs to Green With Envy Landscaping.

Paso Robles Fire Department firefighters are responding to the two-alarm fire.

This is a breaking news report. Check back on this story for additional details.

