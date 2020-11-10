Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Fire reported near 825 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles 

Posted: 1:12 pm, November 10, 2020 by News Staff
The scene from 8th Street looking toward Riverside Avenue at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Marc Coons.

A structure fire was reported at 825 Riverside Avenue in a building next to the Big Creek lumberyard in Paso Robles shortly before 1 p.m. An eyewitness reports the warehouse on fire belongs to Green With Envy Landscaping.

Paso Robles Fire Department firefighters are responding to the two-alarm fire.

Paso Robles firefighters at a roll-up door behind a building on Riverside Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Photo by Laurie Bryant.

This is a breaking news report. Check back on this story for additional details.



