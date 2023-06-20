Brecon Estate awarded rare 100-point score at LA wine competition

Winery joins the elusive ‘100-point club’

– Brecon Estate winery just joined the “100-point wine club,” with the highest-scoring wine at the 2023 L.A. International Wine Competition, now in its 88th year. Judges determined that all three of Brecon’s wines submitted deserved Best In Class, and the 2020 Malbec earned the elusive 100-point score. Brecon Estate’s 2019 Reserve Cabernet Franc (99pts) topped the same show the previous year.

There have only been a handful of perfect 100-point scores ever awarded in Paso Robles’ history, according to Brecon.

Founding Winemaker Damian Grindley makes Brecon’s malbec in a “Cahors style,” where up to 30% merlot or tannat can be added to the wine.

“The fine folk in Cahors have been making delicious wine (locally called black wine) since the time of Julius Caesar,” says Grindley, “That’s why plucky little Brecon decided not to reinvent the chariot wheel, and mimic the region’s wine makeup.”

“By topping L.A. International two years running, our characterful wines get exposed to way more wine fanatics than would normally have a chance to venture past our door or stumble across our little website,” says Grindley. “It puts an international spotlight on both Brecon Estate and the Adelaida sub-district in Paso Robles.”

Brecon Estate is located in the westside hills outside of Paso Robles, Calif. Its wines are sold exclusively online at www.breconestate.com, through the tasting room, (805) 239-2200, or by joining the wine club. Note: the 2020 Malbec has sold out.

Share To Social Media