Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 20, 2023
You are here: Home » Wine » Brecon Estate awarded rare 100-point score at LA wine competition
  • Follow Us!

Brecon Estate awarded rare 100-point score at LA wine competition 

Posted: 6:20 am, June 20, 2023 by News Staff
brecon estate

Brecon Estate Winery. Photo from Instagram.

Winery joins the elusive ‘100-point club’

– Brecon Estate winery just joined the “100-point wine club,” with the highest-scoring wine at the 2023 L.A. International Wine Competition, now in its 88th year. Judges determined that all three of Brecon’s wines submitted deserved Best In Class, and the 2020 Malbec earned the elusive 100-point score. Brecon Estate’s 2019 Reserve Cabernet Franc (99pts) topped the same show the previous year.

There have only been a handful of perfect 100-point scores ever awarded in Paso Robles’ history, according to Brecon.

Founding Winemaker Damian Grindley makes Brecon’s malbec in a “Cahors style,” where up to 30% merlot or tannat can be added to the wine.

“The fine folk in Cahors have been making delicious wine (locally called black wine) since the time of Julius Caesar,” says Grindley, “That’s why plucky little Brecon decided not to reinvent the chariot wheel, and mimic the region’s wine makeup.”

“By topping L.A. International two years running, our characterful wines get exposed to way more wine fanatics than would normally have a chance to venture past our door or stumble across our little website,” says Grindley. “It puts an international spotlight on both Brecon Estate and the Adelaida sub-district in Paso Robles.”

Brecon Estate is located in the westside hills outside of Paso Robles, Calif. Its wines are sold exclusively online at www.breconestate.com, through the tasting room, (805) 239-2200, or by joining the wine club. Note: the 2020 Malbec has sold out.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.