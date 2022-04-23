Brecon Reserve Cabernet Franc awarded ninety-nine points at competition

Wine given the highest number of points in the Los Angeles International Wine & Spirits Competition

– With wines from fifteen different countries submitted to the Los Angeles International Wine & Spirits Competition, Brecon Estate recently announced that their 2019 Reserve Cabernet Franc earned the highest number of points, with 99 points, Best of Class, Gold Medal designation. Now in its 83rd year, the competition is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious in the United States, according to the winery.

The winery was also recently awarded Best Cabernet and Best Rhone Red at the 2021 San Francisco International Wine Competition. Damian Grindley, a founding winemaker, says he believes this accolade “shows Brecon Estate wines score consistently in both Southern and Northern California.”

All the fruit for the 2019 Reserve Cabernet Franc comes from Brecon’s twenty-six-acre estate vineyard in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. One of the most distinguished sub-A.V.A.s of the central coast wine region. The parcel of Cabernet Franc on Brecon’s estate vineyard comes from old-vine plantings from the 1970s.

Limited quantities of these wines are still available online at www.breconestate.com.

