Bret Michaels to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale July 1

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Bret Michaels’ “Nothin’ But A Good Vibe” summer concert will take place on the opening day of the 2021 fair, Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

“We knew we needed to get an artist for opening night who would embrace the spirit of our re-opening, and we couldn’t think of a better artist than Bret Michaels, a rock-n-roll artist who loves the state of California, and an artist who wants to make the night a true celebration of not only our state but those frontline workers, first responders, military, teachers, and utility workers who spent the last year working tirelessly for us all,” Fair Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said. “With a setlist that includes both his solo and Poison hits, including number one songs Every Rose Has its Thorn and Nothin’ But a Good Time, the party-vibe will be in full effect.”

Ticket prices for the show are $40.50 (general admission seating) and $72.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale. In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Michaels, who will be staring in the upcoming Paramount Plus Behind The Music series alongside JLo, Duran Duran, and LL Cool J, says “I am without a doubt fired up and ready to bring an insane party and night of real, live good music combined with the great outdoors. It has been too long since live shows were a thing. We are bringing the big show back on the road and make that connection with frontline workers, teachers, first responders, our military and 3 generations of amazing friends and fans whom I am sure is ready to party just as much as I am.”

And as a special bonus, to celebrate the fair’s 75th Anniversary, the first 75 concert ticket buyers will receive an exclusive invitation to attend the Bret Michaels soundcheck, happening at approximately 5 p.m. the night of the show. There is also an exclusive contest just for the magazine issue where you could win a custom Bret Michaels “Every Rose” guitar or the opportunity to meet Bret in person and be his VIP guest at a show of your choice on the 2022 “Stadium Tour” or 2021 “Nothin’ But A Good Time” Summer Concert Tour.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email